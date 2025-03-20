‘Varuna-2025’ reflects deep bonds, shared vision

Visakhapatnam: Standing as a powerful reminder of the deep bonds uniting the Indian and French Navies in their pursuit of maritime peace and security, the 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise ‘Varuna-2025’ commences on March 19.

The joint participation of the aircraft carriers Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle, alongside their fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, highlights the collaborative strength of both the navies.

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open, and secure maritime environment.

‘Varuna 2025’, a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and France that continues till March 22 will feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities.

Anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets.

Maritime patrol aircraft will enhance situational awareness, while replenishment-at-sea exercises will fortify logistical cooperation.

Since its inception in 2001, Varuna evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the two friendly nations’ commitment towards enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

This year’s edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface and air domains.