Vasantha Krishna Prasad visits Jana Sena office in Mylavaram

Young leader Vasantha Dhimanth Sai, the son of Telugu Desam Party joint candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad of Mylavaram Constituency, made a visit to the Janasena party office in Reddygudem village following his election campaign on Saturday night. In a heart-to-heart discussion with the Janasena party leaders and workers, Dhimant Sai expressed his gratitude for their support and emphasized the importance of working together for the success of the NDA alliance.

During the meeting, Dhimant Sai reflected on the sacrifices made by Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan and urged everyone to unite for the greater good. He thanked the Janasena Party leaders for their dedication and offered his appreciation for their efforts in the upcoming elections.



The visit by Vasantha Dhimanth Sai to the Janasena party office in Reddygudem village underscored the spirit of collaboration and cooperation among political parties in the region. The meeting served as a platform for mutual respect and understanding between the parties, paving the way for a stronger alliance in the future.

