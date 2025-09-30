Live
Vascular & endovascular surgery available at Nellore Medicover
Nellore: There are opportunities in vascular surgery to perform operations on dialysis patients even with thin threads without causing any problems to dialysis, said Dr Suvarshan Reddy, vascular surgeon at Medicover, Nellore. He said that the department specialised in treating blood circulation problems, modern treatment for varicose veins, non-healing ulcers in legs of diabetic patients, bypass operations without removing toes, angioplasty, and stenting.
Dr G Rajeswari, Principal of Government ACSR Medical College, Nellore, the chief guest, said that in the current situation, it is beneficial that vascular surgery services are now available in Nellore.
Dr Vakamudi Prakash, MS Founder-President, Nellore ASI; Dr PA Chandrasekhar, MS Secretary ASI; Dr C Amarendra Reddy, President IMA Nellore; Dr K Rahul Babu, Secretary IMA; and G Ranjith Reddy, Head of Medicover Center were present.