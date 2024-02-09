Vasupalli Ganesh participates in ground breaking ceremony of CC roads at ward 36 in Visakhapatnam

In the 36th Ward of Visakhapatanam, Corporator Masipogu Mary Jones and 30th Ward Corporator Koduru Appalaratnam, along with MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony as the chief guest. They started the construction work by breaking a coconut. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar emphasized the importance of leadership in immediately meeting the needs of the public.

During the ceremony, it was announced that the construction of Dwaram Wari Street, costing 10.20 lakhs, and new Salipeta Street CC roads, costing 15 lakhs, were initiated in response to the requests of the locals. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar expressed gratitude to the city mayor Hari Venkata Kumari for promptly releasing the funds within a week of the request. He assured the public that the CC roads would be completed soon.

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar stated that more than ten crores of funds have been released for each ward in the southern constituency. He promised that all pending projects, apart from the ones already completed, would be fulfilled within a few months.

The event was attended by various political figures, including the President of the 36 Ward, Masipogu Raju, YCP leaders Pentapalli Satyanarayana, Chairman of various temples Vaddadi Dilip, Anand, and activists Ramanamma, among others.