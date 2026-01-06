‘VB G RAM G’ reforms correct flaws in previous Act, claims Dinakar

Vijayawada: Lanka Dinakar, chairman of the Implementation of the 20-Point Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh), said that correcting long-standing flaws in the implementation of the employment guarantee scheme is the essence of the ‘VB G RAM G’ reforms. He said the objective of the reforms is to ensure guaranteed wages to eligible beneficiaries while promoting the creation of durable and quality rural assets. Addressing a meeting here on Monday, Dinakar remarked that during the Congress regime, the Employment Guarantee Act unfortunately became a source of livelihood for political leaders rather than for the rural poor. The present reforms are aimed at rectifying these distortions and restoring the original spirit of the Act.

As part of his responsibilities, Dinakar said he extensively toured all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh and reviewed the implementation of MGNREGS and other key Centrally-sponsored schemes. During these reviews, major irregularities were identified in the utilisation of labour and material components. In Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts alone, irregularities amounting to Rs 1,720 crore were observed due to non-utilisation of the entitled material component, despite 100 per cent utilisation of labour funds. Similar issues were found in Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Prakasam districts, with the total estimated loss across the state reaching nearly Rs 8,000 crore during the YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

He emphasised that governments must not only enact laws but also ensure honest and effective implementation. Despite nearly Rs 11 lakh crore being spent nationally under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, the level of tangible asset creation remains inadequate. Highlighting key reforms, he said guaranteed employment has been enhanced from 100 to 125 days peryear per rural household, along with continued provision of unemployment allowance if work is not provided within 15 days. To address labour shortages during peak agricultural seasons, the government has allowed temporary suspension of the scheme for up to 60 days, benefiting both farmers and workers.

He also noted that with a 60:40 Centre–State cost-sharing ratio, greater funds are being mobilised for rural development. Additionally, technology-driven mechanisms have been introduced to eliminate bogus payments and ensure transparency, accountability, and integrity in the implementation of the scheme.