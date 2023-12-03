V&E officials raid milk dairies

Anantapur: Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted surprise raids on milk dairies and milk product companies in Anantapur district on Saturday.

Following the instructions of district Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Muni Ramaiah, Cis P Sai Prasad, V Venkataramana and M Rama Rao, DCTO D Vijayalakshmi, Sis P Seshagiri and G Jayapala Reddy, AEEs T Rajasekhar, L Rabindranath and T Kullai Reddy and food safety officer P Taslima inspected five milk dairies and milk products companies.

They are - Gayatri Milk Dairies, Anantapur; Sri Parag Milk Dairy, Anantapur; Heritage Milk Dairy, Pangal Road, Anantapur; Sangam Milk Producer Company Limited, Mannela (V), Anantapur Rural (M); and Dodla Dairy, Muddalapuram village, Kuderu mandal. As part of the inspection, the officials had checked records and collected samples and sent them to lab for quality testing. Further action will be taken after receiving the report, they informed.