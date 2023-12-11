Vedic varsity student becomes Ayodhya Ram Mandir priest

Tirupati: Mohit Pandey, a student of TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati, has been chosen as one of the 50 priests for the prestigious Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He is a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and currently pursuing MA (Acharya) course at Sama Veda department at the Vedic University. It was learnt that Pandey, currently undergoing a six-month training period, was selected after an exhaustive process that involved interviews with around 3,000 candidates from across India.

Mohit Pandey, an alumnus of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth in Ghaziabad, who studied there from class 6 to 12, had spent seven years studying at the institution. The math is renowned as one of the major temples in north India, drawing devotees from around the world daily.

Responding to the achievement of Mohith Pandey, SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy told The Hans India that several students from the University have been serving as priests and acharyas in various temples. He mentioned that it is a major achievement, Pandey has been chosen to serve Lord Ram in the prestigious Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The University faculty have maintained that Pandey was very soft spoken and dedicated to his studies.