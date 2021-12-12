Vegetable prices skyrocket in East Godavari

Kakinada: Even after the conclusion of auspicious Karthika Masam, the prices of the vegetables have not come down but they are still showing an increasing trend in East Godavari district.

The cost of a kg of brinjal is Rs 96 at Rythu Bazaar. Similarly the price of a kg of tomato is Rs 56. But in the open market the price of brinjal is Rs 130 per kg and tomato Rs 80. The brinjals are transported from Sitanagaram mandal of East Godavari district. There has been a hike in the prices of almost all vegetables at Rythu Bazaars in the district. The common people are not in a position to purchase even the essential vegetables at Rythu Bazaars. On the other hand, the same vegetables are sold at even higher rates in open markets.

A consumer G. Sasidhar said that the skyrocketing vegetable prices have forced people to change their eating habits and purchase relatively low-priced vegetables and eggs. G Ramaddevi , a housewife in Kakinada, expressed concern over the steep hike in prices of essential commodities.

The vendors state that the hike in prices of vegetables was due to the incessant rains in the district. Another reason is that the vegetables are being transported from other districts. With the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, there has been a steep increase in transportation fares. The vegetable vendors state that though the prices have soared up they are not getting high profits but only marginal and negligible profit.