Velagapudi elected as chief of Aqua Devils Association

Vijayawada (NTR District): A new committee of Aqua Devils Association has been elected unanimously at the association's general body meeting, chaired by former MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju, held on the premises of Aqua Devils here on Sunday.

Velagapudi Venkateswara Rao has been selected as the new president of Aqua Devils Association. He said that infrastructure facilities would be provided on the bank of the River Krishna to swim and added that his association would work for the development of the Aqua Devils. He thanked the members for electing him unanimously as president.