Velagapudi: Labour minister wants to transfer corrupt officials

Minister of labour Vasamsetti Subhash reviewing the functioning of factories and boilers de-partments at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday
Minister of labour Vasamsetti Subhash reviewing the functioning of factories and boilers de-partments at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister of labour, factories, ESI Vasamsetti Subhash instructed the officials to prepare the list of the officials who have been working at the same place for years and also the list of corrupt officials.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of factories and boilers department, the minis-ter said that the government has been giving top priority for the safety and welfare of the work-ers.

The officials would be transferred as early as possible, the minister asserted.

There would be review meeting every three months and severe action would be taken against the officials who are negligent in the discharge of their duties.

Director of factories D Chandrasekhar Varma, director of boilers Umamaheswara Rao, distirct and regional level officials were also present.

