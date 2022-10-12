Velagapudi: Visit SC hostels, Minister Merugu tells DDs

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna directed the District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officers (DDs) of Social Welfare department to visit the hostels of Scheduled Caste students to know the problems firsthand and to take suitable action to redress them.

The Minister was addressing a State-level meeting of the officials at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. He observed that the wardens not staying in the campus is the main reason for the problems in the hostels. If they stay in the hostels, then only they can understand the problems of the students, he added.

The Minister warned the officials that stern action will be taken against them if he receives any problem due to the officials' negligence. 'The DDs should regularly visit the hostels once in month where small and poor children stay. The wardens should observe the movements of the students,' he ordered.

Minister Nagarjuna recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for solving the problems of SC students. It is evident that 500 hostels out of 1,050 hostels across the State are being renovated under Naadu-Nedu scheme, which is supervised by the officials of three engineering departments.

While reviewing the implementation of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena and Jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena schemes, the Minister instructed the officials to make sure that every eligible student gets the financial help.

Under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the victims would be paid a financial help of Rs 85,000 to Rs 8.25 lakh and so far, financial help was provided to 2,051 persons under this Act. Efforts are being made to provide employment opportunities to the children of Scheduled Caste persons, who were murdered, he informed.

Minister Nagarjuna instructed the officials to appoint members to the district vigilance and monitoring committees and meeting should be conducted in all the districts regularly.

Nagarjuna said that free power supply is provided to 17 lakh SC families across the State and 53,000 leather workers and Dappu artistes are provided with a pension of Rs 3,000 every month.

He reviewed YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Thofa schemes also.

Social welfare department principal secretary Jayalakshmi, director K Harshavardhan and other officials attended the meeting.