Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Vellampalli Srinivas campaigns in Singi nagar in Vijayawada
Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP Central Constituency candidate, was seen campaigning in the Singinagar Luna Center area of the 59th division recently.
Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP Central Constituency candidate, was seen campaigning in the Singinagar Luna Center area of the 59th division recently. Joined by local division corporator Mohammad Shahina Sultana Offizullah and others, Rao went door-to-door distributing pamphlets and asking for votes. He highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the government and mentioned that the people have been supportive and blessing them for their work.
On the other hand, TDP candidate Sudhir Reddy criticized the YSRCP for using volunteers for their campaign and claimed that they were being abused by the party. He also questioned the accomplishments of former CM Chandrababu Naidu during his 14-year tenure and challenged him to explain what he did for the people, especially the poor. Reddy expressed disbelief in Naidu's promises to replicate the schemes initiated by Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that the people are rooting for Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue as CM.
The campaigning event was attended by MLC Ruhulla, Fiber Corporation Chairman Poonuri Gautam Reddy, former Deputy Mayor Gogula Ramana Rao, senior leaders of the 59th Division, corporators, division party leaders, activists, and supporters.