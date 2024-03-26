Vellampalli Srinivas campaigns in Singi nagar in Vijayawada

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, the YSRCP Central Constituency candidate, was seen campaigning in the Singinagar Luna Center area of the 59th division recently. Joined by local division corporator Mohammad Shahina Sultana Offizullah and others, Rao went door-to-door distributing pamphlets and asking for votes. He highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the government and mentioned that the people have been supportive and blessing them for their work.

On the other hand, TDP candidate Sudhir Reddy criticized the YSRCP for using volunteers for their campaign and claimed that they were being abused by the party. He also questioned the accomplishments of former CM Chandrababu Naidu during his 14-year tenure and challenged him to explain what he did for the people, especially the poor. Reddy expressed disbelief in Naidu's promises to replicate the schemes initiated by Jagan Mohan Reddy and stated that the people are rooting for Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue as CM.

The campaigning event was attended by MLC Ruhulla, Fiber Corporation Chairman Poonuri Gautam Reddy, former Deputy Mayor Gogula Ramana Rao, senior leaders of the 59th Division, corporators, division party leaders, activists, and supporters.