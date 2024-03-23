Vellampalli Srinivas Rao campaigns in 57th division in new RR Pet

YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampally Srinivas Rao, along with local division corporator Isarapu Devi, Raja Ramesh, and other party members, campaigned in the 57th division New RR peta area on Friday. They visited every house in the area, distributing pamphlets and seeking votes.

Rao highlighted the party's commitment to addressing the long-standing issue of land title registrations, which had been a dream for many years. He criticized the previous representative, Bonda Uma, for neglecting the people's problems in RR Peta and commended the development efforts undertaken during Jagannana's leadership.





Rao also acknowledged the water scarcity issue in the area and promised to work towards finding a solution. He emphasized that the YSRCP has been dedicated to providing development and welfare to the community, earning the trust and support of the voters.



The campaign event was attended by constituency observers, senior leaders, corporators, divisional party members, activists, and supporters. Rao expressed confidence in winning the upcoming election with a significant majority.

