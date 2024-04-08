Live
- Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
- IP University extends last date for online applications till April 15
- Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on April 12
- Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban
- Andhra Pradesh tops in social security pensions: Jagan
- At $24.5 billion, India witnesses resurgence in deals in Q1: Report
- Chennai Police bans drones, UAVs during PM Modi’s visit to T Nagar
- REC loans for green projects record 6-fold jump to Rs 1.37 lakh crore
- Tata Tea Chakra Gold Hosts Grand Finale Of Suvarna Avakasham Contest With Rashmika Mandanna
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Just In
Vellampally Srinivasa takes part in prayers at churches in Vijayawada Central Constituency
Highlights
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the coordinator of the Central Constituency YSRCP, took part in special prayers held in various churches in the local central constituency on Sunday.
Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the coordinator of the Central Constituency YSRCP, took part in special prayers held in various churches in the local central constituency on Sunday. Church pastors conducted special prayers and bestowed blessings upon Velampalli. During the event, Velampalli expressed his belief that the blessings of the savior should be upon the YCP government, stating that he sees himself as a servant working towards the upliftment of Christians under CM Jagan's administration.
Corporators Modugula Tirupatamma, Ganesh, Kongithala Lakshmipathy, Isarapu Raju, Janareddy Kondapalli Bujji, Vasa Babu, Vaddepalli Empire, as well as local YCP leaders and activists, also participated in the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS