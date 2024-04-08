  • Menu
Vellampally Srinivasa takes part in prayers at churches in Vijayawada Central Constituency

Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the coordinator of the Central Constituency YSRCP, took part in special prayers held in various churches in the local central constituency on Sunday.

Vellampally Srinivasa Rao, the coordinator of the Central Constituency YSRCP, took part in special prayers held in various churches in the local central constituency on Sunday. Church pastors conducted special prayers and bestowed blessings upon Velampalli. During the event, Velampalli expressed his belief that the blessings of the savior should be upon the YCP government, stating that he sees himself as a servant working towards the upliftment of Christians under CM Jagan's administration.

Corporators Modugula Tirupatamma, Ganesh, Kongithala Lakshmipathy, Isarapu Raju, Janareddy Kondapalli Bujji, Vasa Babu, Vaddepalli Empire, as well as local YCP leaders and activists, also participated in the program.



