Velocity students shine in JEE(Mains)

Nandyal: In the JEE Main-2026 results announced on Monday, Velocity College student M. Manisha achieved 99.23 percentile, cementing the fame and prestige of Nandyal students at the national level.

Similarly, college students K Tanish achieved 96.54 percentile, P Naga Kiran 92.85 percentile, and J Bharath 92.94 percentile, showcasing the talent of the college.

Speaking at the felicitation meeting organised on this occasion, college correspondent K Srinivasa Rao said that he was very happy that the JEE Main Phase-1 exams conducted by NTA this time were very difficult and the best students performed well.

He congratulated the faculty who contributed to achieving such great successes.