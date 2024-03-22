  • Menu
Vemireddy meets JSP leaders

Nellore: As part of ongoing electioneering, TDP nominee for Nellore MP seat Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, along with party city candidate P Narayana visited Jana Sena Party office here on Thursday. Prabhakar Reddy reviewed political situation with TDP and JSP leaders of all the seven Assembly segments. He urged JSP leaders to motivated public in their respective constituencies over the necessary of TDP retaining power in the elections.

Prabhakar Reddy said that it is the collective responsibility of TDP, JSP and BJP to achieve victory in all Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat.

TDP national secretary Beeda Ravindra, JSP district president Manukranth Reddy and others were present.

