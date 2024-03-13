Live
Just In
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy holds introduction program in Kodurupadu of Nellore
The introduction program of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the Nellore TDP MP candidate, in Kodurupadu was a vibrant and crowded affair. Leaders, activists, and fans gathered in large numbers, with the Telugu Desam flag fluttering high. The event saw the presence of prominent figures like Rajya Sabha members Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, and Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy.
During his speech, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy expressed his commitment to public service and highlighted the development initiatives undertaken in Nellore Rural. He emphasized the importance of unity and supporting each other within the party. He also urged the public to vote for both himself as MP candidate and Sridhar Reddy as MLA candidate to ensure the region's progress.
The focus of the event shifted to addressing the poor condition of the Kothakaluwa-Kudithipalem road in the rural area. Vemir