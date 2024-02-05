Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy leads Rajya Sabha

Member of Rajya Sabha and District Party President Sri Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy got a rare honor today. He sat in the chair of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and led the House as the Vice-Chairman of the Panel. After the lunch break, in the capacity of Vice-Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Panel, the Vice-President sat in place of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and led the House smoothly.

The tenure of Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who was elected as Rajya Sabha member in April 2018, will end in April this year.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar recently selected Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as the Vice Chairman of the Panel in recognition of his special services as a member of Rajya Sabha. In this background, today he took the seat of the chairman during the central budget meeting and led the meeting.