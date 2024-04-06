Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy campaigns in Dampur and Ellayapalem

Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the NDA alliance candidate for Kovuru Constituency, recently visited Dampur and Ellayapalem villages in Vidavalur mandal as part of her election campaign. Joined by local TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and activists, Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy assured the villagers of Dampur that she would focus on irrigating the village through the East canal to transform it into a green area.

During her interactions with the villagers, Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy listened to their concerns and promised to address them. She pledged to upgrade Ramapuram village under Ellayapalem as a separate panchayat and to convert the dilapidated road between Vavilla-Dampuru villages into a CC road.

Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy also announced plans to install CC cameras in all streets of Dampur village to enhance security measures and protect the villagers from theft. She criticized the current MLA for taking credit for developments that occurred under the previous Telugu Desam government.

Additionally, Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy vowed to work towards a permanent solution to the drainage problem by converting the bad roads from Ellayapalem to Patur and Kovuru villages into cement roads. She emphasized the importance of development and welfare going hand in hand and urged voters to support Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the NDA alliance candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha, by voting for the bicycle symbol.

In conclusion, Mrs. Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy called on the voters to elect leaders who prioritize the needs of the people and ensure that the region continues to progress under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister.