Venkaiah for value-based edn to make students good citizens

Bapatla: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed on the need to impart value-based education to students. He said the objective of the teachers hould be to make students good citizens.

He addressed a meeting held at Bandla Bapaiah Vidya Samithi premises on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Samithi at Vetapalem in Bapatla district on Sunday. He said Bandla Bapaiah had a vision and started educational institutions for poor students. The school had provided mid-day meals to the poor students long ago. Development and change in the society are possible only through education. "We can build a strong society with education," he said.

Venkaiah also explained about the significance of physical education. Students should have big goals nd they should work hard to achieve them. The Centre and State governments should take steps to impart quality education through education institutions, he said.

MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy assured that he will take steps for the development of Chirala Assembly constituency. He appreciated the efforts of the Bandla Bapaiah for starting schools to impart free education.

Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu and Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy unveiled the pylon of Bandla Bapaiah Vidya Samithi centenary celebrations on the school premises.

YSRCP Chirala Assembly constituency in-charge Karanam Venkatesh, Bandla Bapaiah Vidya Samithi president Bandla Ankaiah, Chirala RDO Sarojini and tahsildar Sandhyasri were present.