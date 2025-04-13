Venkaiah makes strong pitch for ONOE system

TIRUPATI: Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, made a strong case for the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) system, emphasizing its potential to enhance political stability and good governance. Speaking at a seminar organized by the State Committee of ONOE in Tirupati on Saturday, Naidu underscored the importance of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, followed by elections to all local bodies within 100 days.

Naidu argued that such a system would allow governments to focus more on development and welfare initiatives, rather than being perpetually in election mode. “Political stability enables governments to take bold and effective decisions,” he said, adding that ONOE could minimize the frequent administrative disruptions caused by recurring elections.

He strongly advocated for ONOE as a necessary step toward achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. “We can only reach this goal by concentrating fully on development,” he stated. Additionally, he pointed out that simultaneous elections could save the exchequer an estimated ₹12,000 crore.

Recalling India’s electoral history, Naidu noted that simultaneous elections were successfully conducted in 1952, 1957, 1962, and 1967. “It’s not a new concept for India. Many other countries follow similar practices.

With the support of modern technology and infrastructure, holding a single election for both the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies is entirely feasible,” he said.

Addressing criticism of the ONOE proposal, Naidu suggested that opposition often arises from vested political interests. “Some claim this system disadvantages regional parties, but history proves otherwise,” he said, citing the 1984 instance when the Congress won the national elections while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls. “People are wise and make informed decisions based on governance performance—be it at the national or regional level,” he remarked. Calling for unity after elections, Naidu urged all political parties to respect the public mandate and work in coordination, regardless of ideological differences. “Once a decision is made, it should be accepted. Discuss, debate, and decide—but do not disturb,” he emphasized.

On the issue of defections, Naidu advocated for strengthening the anti-defection law and said any legislator wishing to leave their party should resign from their seat and seek a fresh mandate.

Naidu also voiced concern over the increasing culture of freebies and urged the political parties to clearly disclose the financial viability of their promises during election campaigns.