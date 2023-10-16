Venkatagiri, a hub for exquisite handloom saris

Tirupati: Venkatagiri has gained worldwide recognition for its rich tradition of handloom weaving, a heritage that spans over 150 years.

This handloom is now vying for the coveted ‘One District One Product (ODOP) Award 2023,’ a national-level competition organised by the Central government.

The significance of this competition lies in its potential to expand the reach of Venkatagiri handloom products, both within the nation and internationally.

This ancient craft is renowned for producing stunning saris, particularly those adorned with silver zari and fine zari work, which enhance the beauty of women across the region and captivate the hearts of connoisseurs far and wide, including enthusiasts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

This time-honoured art form has thrived in the hands of skilled artisans, with thousands of families excelling in the handloom industry across villages in Venkatagiri, Paturu and Nellore rural.

The distinctive Jandani work which features symmetrical designs on both sides of the sari, stands as a testament to the remarkable craftsmanship of the weavers in this region. Additionally, the cotton saris are celebrated for their vibrant Changavi colours, showcasing the artisans’ exceptional skills.

A significant contribution to this craft comes from primary societies, comprising 660 members across 22 societies who work tirelessly. These artisans actively participate in handloom textile exhibitions organised by the Central and State governments. Their products are made available in APCO garment centres and sold online, as well as in local markets.

In a notable development, the SPKM Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Venkatagiri, was established in 1992 under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. This institute, spreading over 25 acres and under the administrative control of the AP Handlooms & Textiles Commissioner, plays a pivotal role in creating employment opportunities. It offers a range of courses in handloom and textile technology, nurturing the next generation of artisans.

The government has also been proactive in supporting the handloom weavers of Venkatagiri. Over the past five years, the State government has provided an annual grant of Rs 24,000 to modernise the looms, known as ‘Netanna Nestham’, to every handloom worker in the region. Also, handloom cooperative societies and individual artisans receive essential raw materials like yarn and silk at subsidised rates through the National Handloom Development Corporation.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that in a promising development, Jigisha Tiwari Mishra, representing the Invest India Team Committee, is scheduled to visit Venkatagiri in Tirupati district on October 17 and conduct an in-depth examination of the handloom products, saris, and handlooms of Venkatagiri, engaging directly with the skilled artisans who have benefitted under various schemes of the government.

The committee will assess the eligibility of Venkatagiri handlooms whether they meticulously adhere to the competition’s guidelines and subsequently provide an assessment report regarding its qualification for the ODOP award. He expressed the hope that the handloom products of Tirupati district will get the award.