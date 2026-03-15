Venue changed for state-level Iftar party

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that the venue for the state-level government Iftar dinner to be held here on March 16 as part of the holy month of Ramzan has been changed.

The event, which was earlier scheduled to be held at A1 Convention Centre, would now take place at A-Plus Convention Centre following instructions from the state government, he said.

To review the arrangements for the event, the Collector held a coordination meeting with officials of various departments at the district Collectorate on Saturday. Dr Lakshmisha urged religious leaders, Muslim community members, public representatives and invitees from across the state to take note of the venue change and attend the programme at the new location.

The collector instructed officials to make adequate arrangements for parking, traffic regulation, security, supply of safe drinking water, sanitation, electricity and temporary toilets at the venue. He also emphasised the need to provide proper seating arrangements for guests so that they can comfortably participate in the programme.

AP Waqf Board CEO Yakoob Basha, Vijayawada RDO TV Satish, District Minority Welfare Officer Abdul Rabbani, Protocol Director T Mohan Rao, and Waqf Board officials Adam Shafi and Mastan Karimulla, among others, attended the meeting.