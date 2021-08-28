Veterinarians should help in doubling income of ryots: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Amaravati/Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Governor & Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated in the 10th convocation of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) held in Tirupati in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address, the Governor stressed upon the role of veterinarians in doubling the farmers' income as the livestock sector plays an important role in India's economy and animal husbandry is an integral component of Indian agriculture supporting the livelihood of more than two-thirds of the rural population.

He said the veterinarians are committed professionally and morally to disseminate their knowledge to the community as a whole to improve the quality of life of the small and marginal farmers in rural areas.

The Governor said that the Centre has initiated the 'Start-Up India' programme by providing investment opportunities to Start-up ventures and is offering incentives to boost entrepreneurship and job creation and said the graduating students of the university should explore these opportunities and become entrepreneurs and create jobs.

"The 'National Education Policy 2020" (NEP 2020) aims to transform India's education system by 2040 with accessibility, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability as its foundational principles, said the Governor. The Governor has said that he was happy to know that the final year B VSc students of the university are conducting performance evaluation of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State, during their internship training programme.

The Governor said that Andhra Pradesh stands in first place in the fisheries sector in India and contributing 7.4% to the State's GDP and employment to 14.5 lakh people directly and indirectly and considering the importance of fisheries sector, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a separate Fishery Sciences University in West Godavari district.

A K Srivastava, Member and ex-Chairman, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, New Delhi, participated in the convocation as the chief guest and said that Andhra Pradesh stands at first position in poultry production and is the highest egg producer in the country. He said the fisheries sector in the country is growing at 10 per cent and India stands in 3rd position in the world and AP at first position in the country in fisheries sector also.

He cautioned that about 61 per cent of human pathogens are zoonotic and have animal origin and it is most important for the veterinarians to keep the animal health in good condition to keep the human health in good condition.

Dr K Sarjana Rao, Director of Research, and Dr G. Venkata Naidu, Director of Extension of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, felicitated Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with a memento, on behalf of the university.

D V Padmanabha Reddy, Vice–Chancellor, R P Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, A Shyam Prasad, joint secretary to Governor, have also participated in the convocation.