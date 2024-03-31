Vidadala Rajini offers prayers at Anjaneya Swamy temple in Chilakaluripet

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidudala Rajini visited the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Maruthinagar, Guntur on Saturday, where she participated in special pujas. During her visit, Minister Vidadala Rajini emphasized the importance of Hanuman, stating that he is a symbol of Hinduism. She spoke about how Hindus should protect their faith and uphold Dharma, drawing inspiration from Hanuman's devotion and courage.





The temple committee welcomed Minister Vidadala Rajini with warmth and hospitality. She expressed her belief that Hanuman is revered as a savior and a bringer of victory by people of all backgrounds. Special prayers were conducted by the temple priests in honor of the minister's visit.





The minister was honored with traditional rituals at the temple, in the presence of local corporator Market Babu, temple committee president Dhulipalla Srinivasa Rao, and various party leaders and committee members. The event was attended by Shafi, Pillutla Mohana Rao, Hanumanthurao, Venkateshwarlu, Chandra, booth conveners Ravi, Swamy, and other temple committee members.















