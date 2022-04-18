Vidadala Rajini takes charge as AP Health minister, says will work for better medical services

YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini took charge as the Andhra Pradesh Minister of Health. He conducted special pujas in his chamber in the Secretariat and took charge. He later told the media that she would work hard to provide better health care to the poor.



The minister said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made the medical sector number one in the country and opined that more better medical services will be made available in the future. She said that infrastructure facilities will be provided in government securities through Nadu-Nedu works.



The young minister has said fhat the BCs have been given more importance and asserted BCs will always be with CM Jagan.



Born and raised in Hyderabad, Vidadala Rajini continued education and married to Kumaraswamy of Chilakaluripet. She served as Executive President of Process Weaver Software Company in California, USA and joined YSRCP in 2018 and won as an MLA from Chilakaluripeta in 2019.