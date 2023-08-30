Vidadala Rajini ties Rakhi to YS Jagan on the eve of Rakhi Pournami

On the eve of Rakhi Pournami, which will be celebrated on Thursday, the minister for Medical and Health department Vidadala Rajini tied Rakhi to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today and took blessings. The Chief Minister also overwhelmed with the minister affection. After the incident, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proceeded to Jaggampet to participate in a wedding event.

The Minister also extended warm Rakhi Wishes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by writing, "As we celebrate the bond of sibling love this #RakshaBandhan, I'm reminded of the strength and protection you've always provided. May our ties continue to flourish and our state prosper under your leadership."

Warm #Rakhi Wishes to Hon'ble CM @ysjagan Anna! As we celebrate the bond of sibling love this #RakshaBandhan, I'm reminded of the strength and protection you've always provided. May our ties continue to flourish and our state prosper under your leadership.#RakhiCelebration pic.twitter.com/RmHTSSsLem — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) August 30, 2023

Earlier, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the love shown by sisters and opined that the welfare and protection of women are important goals of the government. The Chief Minister promised to stand by them as both an elder and younger brother.