The State Medical and Health Minister, Vidudala Rajini, has expressed pride in the development programs undertaken in Kondavidu during their government's tenure.

The Kondaveedu Utsavam, a festival celebrating the region, began on Saturday with a grand inauguration. Minister Viddala Rajini attended the Vidadala Rajini festival on Sunday, where the construction of a ghat road costing Rs. 5 crore was inaugurated on the hills of Kondaveedu. The first minister, Vidada Rajan, was welcomed by Collector Lothoti Sivashankar and district officials.

Minister Vidada Rajini inspected the facilities arranged for tourists, including a heli ride, and commended the efforts made to provide such amenities. He also provided suggestions for further improvements. Minister Vidada Rajini highlighted the remarkable progress of Kondaveedu and emphasized the government's commitment to preserving the rich heritage and organizing grand festivals in order to educate future generations about the glorious rule of Addanki Reddy Raju. He credited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking steps in this direction.

Vidadala Rajani acknowledged that Kondaveedu witnessed significant development only after CM Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019. She expressed satisfaction in being able to contribute as the local MLA. The minister stated that the region's history, which has produced many artists, should be known by all. The government has allocated 15 crore rupees to develop a tourist center in Kondaveedu. The development of Kondaveedu Fort serves as proof that by preserving an area with a rich history, our culture and traditions are brought to life. The minister expressed the government's commitment to developing Kondavidu as.























