Vidya Kanuka kits, a boon to students: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Adoni (KurnooKurnool): Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are boon to the students and parents as well. After participating in a programme organised to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students at Adoni Municipal High School on Monday, the minister said that for the fourth consecutive time, the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits have been distributed to 3,1952 students pursuing education at 133 schools in Adoni alone.

He said the Vidya Kanuka kits consist of notebooks, shoes, three pairs of school uniforms, bag, belt, Oxford dictionary, Pictorial dictionary, 2 pairs of socks and books, a total of 9 items.

Buggana said that around 2,93,955 students pursuing education in 1,493 government schools in 25 mandals have been given the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after well aware of the poor parents and students’ situation, introduced the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to empower them financially.

He further said under the Nadu-Nedu programme around 40,000 government schools have been transformed completely. He called upon the students to pursue higher education to serve the nation.

Several people have become famous after pursuing higher education at the time when there were no facilities at all. Now, the YSR Congress government was facilitating all amenities and opportunities for the students. He called upon the students to grab the opportunities and utilise them for their better future. The minister also inaugurated the polytechnic college constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Virupapuram village in Adoni. He also inaugurated the Division Sub Treasury office constructed at a cost of Rs 1.08 crore.

Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Zillah Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi

Reddy, Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy, MLC Dr Madhusudhan, Adoni Sub

Collector A Kumar, SSA Project Officer Dr K Venugopal and others distributed the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students.