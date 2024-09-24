Vidya Sagar sent to judicial remand till Oct 4

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and the prime accused in the arrest and torture of model and Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwanis case, Kukkala Vidya Sagar, was on Monday sent to judicial remand on till October 4. He was brought from Dehradun to Vijayawada on Sunday night by train and produced before the magistrate on Monday morning.

He was sent to sub-jail on judicial remand. Before that he was taken to the Government General Hospital for the medical examination. Mumbai-based Kadambari Jethwani had filed a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police recently claiming that she was mentally and physically harassed and Vidya Sagar was responsible for her arrest. The YSRCP leader was detained by a team of Vijayawada police in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Friday. The police had produced him before a local court in Dehradun and brought him here on transit remand order.

Vidyasagar, who is also said to be a film producer, was named as accused Number one. Four police officers were mentioned in the FIR along with him. Accused No 2 is former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, No 3 is former CP of Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata and No 4 is former DCP of Vijayawada Vishal Gunni.

These officers were already suspended along with the former ACP Hanumantha Rao was also suspended in the case. The state police noticed their involvement in the arrest and torture of film actress. She was accused of forging property documents and extorting money from Vidyasagar during the YSRCP government in February 2024.

Jethwani, who was behind bars for 42 days early this year, claimed that IPS officers and political leaders were involved in the alleged harassment.

She claimed that a fabricated case was filed against her to coerce her into withdrawing a complaint of sexual assault she had lodged against a prominent corporate executive in Mumbai.

The actress and her parents were arrested in Mumbai by a team of Andhra police officers. Former CP of Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata last week approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Monday. Jethwani also met home minister Vangalapudi Anitha last week and request her to provide protection to her and family as the family is facing threat from the accused.