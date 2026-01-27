Vidyut Soudha security inspector honoured

Nuzvid: The 77th Republic Day celebrations were held in a grand manner at Vidyut Soudha, where Security Inspector Chavvakula Venkata Murali Krishna was honoured with a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward for his outstanding services in strengthening security arrangements.

The award was presented in recognition of his significant contribution to enhancing security at Vidyut Soudha and introducing notable improvements in security operations, which helped ensure robust safety measures within a short period. His efforts also played a key role in Vidyut Soudha securing ISO certification, placing it first in South India and earning distinction at the national level. It was highlighted that Vidyut Soudha achieved a unique milestone by becoming the first in India to receive three ISO certifications, a feat made possible through the dedicated services rendered by the awardee in the area of security management. The certificate of appreciation and cash award were presented by APGENCO Joint Managing Director G Surya Sai Praveen Chand, Managing Director P Pulla Reddy, and CV & SO Usha