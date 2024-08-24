Vignan’s University gets ABET recognition

Guntur: Vignan’s University has been awarded the prestigious Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, according to university Vice-Chancellor Col Prof P Nagabhushan.

Addressing a meeting held in the university on Friday, he said 12 universities in the country have received ABET, and Vignan’s University is among them.

The accreditation has been granted for six years to CSE, ECE, EEE, Mechanical, Biotechnology branches within the university.

Vignan Education Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah, MP and university vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu and vice-chancellor Dr MS Raghunathan were present.



