Vij man dies as fire breaks out in Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Visakhapatnam: One-person died, others injured as two coaches (B1, M2) engulfed in fire just when Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express (18189) was reaching Elamanchili station, over 60-km away from Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened a little less than 1 am in the early hours of December 29 (Monday). The deceased, travelling in B1 coach, was identified as Chandrasekhar Sundaram from Vijayawada.

In what seems to be a nightmare for those travelling onboard the two coaches wherein over 80 passengers in one coach and more than 70 in other, swift rescue operation was carried out.

A loco pilot observed pressure imbalance while applying brakes at Elamanchili railway station. The alert railway staff acted swiftly, informing the fire brigade immediately. Firefighters along with railway officials swung into action to take up relief measures and assisted passengers in deboarding the train with immediate effect.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals with immediate effect. As a precautionary measure, both the affected coaches were detached, three empty coaches were attached at Samarlakota instead.

Even as both the coaches were adjacent to the pantry car, the fire, however, emanated from the linen storage area, according to the railway officials.

Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan said that the loco pilot and station staff triggered an alert soon after they noticed a pressure imbalance while applying brakes at the Elamanchili railway station.

With swift and coordinated efforts, the situation was brought under control as the flames were doused and rescue operation was taken up on a war-footing.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, SCR, DRM Vijayawada and senior officers rushed to the site along with GM South Central Railway. Railways have set up helpline numbers to provide assistance and train-related information.

Expressing grief over the death of a person in the incident, Anakapalli MP and chairperson of Railway standing committee C M Ramesh ensured that the injured receive quality treatment.

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the train accident. He urged the railway authorities to consider immediate measures to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Home minister V Anitha, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members of the 70-year-old passenger.

Of the injured, three passengers received severe burns.