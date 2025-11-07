Vijaya Dairy ex chairman Mandava passes away

Vijayawada: The Krishna District Milk Producers Mutually Aided Cooperative Union, also known as Vijaya Dairy, former chairmanMandava Janaki Ramaiah, 94, passed away on Thursday. The dairy said in a statement that he died at Rushi Vatika, an old-age home in China Avutapalli, located in Gannavaram mandal. He had been experiencing declining health for several months. His funeral was held at the Allapuram burial grounds.

Janaki Ramaiah, who hailed from a farmer’s family in Movva village, devoted his entire life to the upliftment of dairy farmers and the cooperative movement. He served as Chairman of Vijaya Dairy for nearly 27 years, a period widely remembered as a “golden era” for the organisation.

Under his visionary leadership, Vijaya Dairy expanded its operations and gained recognition not only in the Krishna district and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh but also across the country. Throughout his tenure, he maintained a non-political stance and often referred to himself as the leader of the ‘Pala Rythus’. Regardless of which party was in power in the state, Mandava Janaki Ramaiah and his team consistently won in every election.

His demise has been deeply mourned by political leaders, dairy farmers, and cooperative members across the state. Prominent leaders, including Kaikalur MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad, Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja, former MLA and Vijaya Dairy Director Dr Dasari Venkata Balavardhana Rao, and several others, paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the veteran cooperative leader.

Krishna Milk Union Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Managing Director Kolli Eswara Babu, members of the governing body, union officers, and staff also paid their respects.