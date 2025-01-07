Vijayasai appears before ED

Vijayawada: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad in connection with a case filed against him and others for allegedly acquiring stakes in Kakinada Seaports Ltd and Kakinada SEZ Ltd through “cheating, criminal intimidation, conspiracy” for a lesser price in favour of Aurobindo Realty (since renamed as Auro Infra).

Andhra Pradesh CID (crime investigation department) police registered a case against Vi-jayasai Reddy, Y Vikranth Reddy, son of another Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy, and others, for allegedly acquiring stakes in Kakinada Seaport and Kakinada SEZ using ‘coercive’ means. Vijayasai Reddy denied the allegations.

The ED has already recorded statements from two auditors involved in the case Y Vikrant Red-dy, also a cousin of former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials from GMR Group.

After the FIR was filed, Reddy in a series of posts on X alleged that the case filed against him is another “cheap attempt” of the state government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to divert attention from real issues plaguing the state.