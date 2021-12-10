Vijayasai meets PM Modi, raises pending issues

New Delhi: YSRC Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss pending issues of the state, according to a tweet of the former.

Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that he sought an appointment with the Prime Minister in the Parliament on Thursday and met him once it was cleared. He is said to have raised several issues including that of pending dues of the Polavaram project. The state is seeking Centre's clearance for increasing its borrowings to overcome the financial strain being faced by the state.

He is said to have drawn the Prime Minister's attention to this issue too after instructions from the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.