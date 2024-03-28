Vijayasai Reddy and Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy participates in public meeting

In a bid to garner support for the upcoming elections, a public meeting was held today at Sitaramapuram Mandal bus stand center, where the Udayagiri MLA candidate, Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, along with Vijayasai Reddy and other party members, addressed the crowd. Promising to take responsibility for the development of Udayagiri, the candidate emphasized the need for a permanent solution to issues related to cultivation water and drinking water in the constituency.

With the public showing overwhelming support for the prepared meetings and CM Jagan's Memanta Bus Yatra, opposition parties have resorted to opening up conspiracies to undermine the candidates' efforts. In response, the candidate urged the public to vote for them and show the strength of Nellore.

The candidate's commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the constituency has resonated with the local community, with many expressing their confidence in their ability to bring about positive change. As the election campaign heats up, all eyes are on the candidates as they strive to secure victory and fulfill their promises to the people of Udayagiri.