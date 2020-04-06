Vijayasai Reddy distributes essential commodities to Sanitary workers in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said that they are distributing essential goods to 7500 sanitation workers in Visakhapatnam during the lockdown in the auspices of Pragati Bharat Foundation. The foundation, which recognized the services of sanitation workers in the district distributed thousands of essential commodities. MP Vijayasai Reddy, who is the honorary president of the Pragati Bharat Foundation along with ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Avanti Srinivas, distributed the goods to the sanitation workers.

Vijayasarai Reddy said that he would also provide essential goods for free of charge to the sanitary workers of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Essential goods will be provided to the police, home guards and journalists on behalf of the Pragati Bharat Foundation. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing food to the poor families in the state despite having limited financial resources.

Minister of Botsa Satyanarayana said that during the lockdown, the government was helping the poor. The volunteer organizations responded to the call of CM and come forward to help the poor. Botsa said Coronavirus can be controlled by practising physical distance and praised the Pragati Bharat Foundation for providing the essential commodities free of charge during the lockdown. It is suggested that the government should support the cause.