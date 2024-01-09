Live
- Stop going to temples that don’t let you in, says CM Siddaramaiah
- Google Trends data can help gauge inflation fears: ICRA report
- ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ trailer sparks excitement among audience
- Sonu Sood: 'Fateh' is tribute to cybercrime victims
- Essar selects final technology partner for Essar Oil UK’s Industrial Carbon Capture facility
- IAF weekend treat for Mumbaikars, dazzling aerial display at Marine Drive
- 'A wonderful opportunity for everyone', says WI head coach Andre Coley ahead of Australia Tests
- Daily Forex Rates (09-01-2024)
- Uppal MLA Bandaru Lakshmareddy inaugurates Dental hospital
- Ambati Rambabu flays Naidu, Pawan, says both has no residences in AP
Just In
Vijayasai Reddy meets CEC, complains against TDP leaders on illegal voter profiling
YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy raised concerns and complaints. During the meeting organized by the Central Election Commission in Vijayawada, accused the TDP of engaging in illegal voter profiling and questioned the recognition of Janasena as a party.
YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy raised concerns and complaints. During the meeting organized by the Central Election Commission in Vijayawada, accused the TDP of engaging in illegal voter profiling and questioned the recognition of Janasena as a party. They also brought to the attention of the Election Commission that voters registered in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should not be allowed to vote in both places.
Vijayasai Reddy highlighted that the District Collectors had reported no instances of bogus votes. They filed complaints with the CEC on six different points. They also mentioned that Nara Lokesh, from the TDP, was allegedly making threats against officials using the Red Book.
Vijayasai Reddy claimed that the TDP was misleading people by making false promises through a website called TDP Manifesto. Additionally, they requested that the parliamentary elections in Telangana and the assembly and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh be held in single phase.