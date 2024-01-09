Vijayasai Reddy meets CEC, complains against TDP leaders on illegal voter profiling

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy raised concerns and complaints. During the meeting organized by the Central Election Commission in Vijayawada, accused the TDP of engaging in illegal voter profiling and questioned the recognition of Janasena as a party. They also brought to the attention of the Election Commission that voters registered in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should not be allowed to vote in both places.

Vijayasai Reddy highlighted that the District Collectors had reported no instances of bogus votes. They filed complaints with the CEC on six different points. They also mentioned that Nara Lokesh, from the TDP, was allegedly making threats against officials using the Red Book.

Vijayasai Reddy claimed that the TDP was misleading people by making false promises through a website called TDP Manifesto. Additionally, they requested that the parliamentary elections in Telangana and the assembly and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh be held in single phase.