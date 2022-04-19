Vijayasai Reddy meets Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, recalls his bonding

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday has met the honourable governor of Karnataka shri Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The MP took to the Twitter and shared the news along with the meeting pics to this extent.



Vijayasai Reddy has recalled his association with the current governor of Karnataka in Rajya Sabha and opined that it is a great experience to have a strong bonding with Thawar Chand Gehlot. Vijayasai Reddy asserted that he had discussed on many other issues.





I had the honour of meeting the Governor of Karnataka Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot Ji at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru today. It was a great experience recalling the days of strong bonding in Rajya Sabha. Discussed many other issues with His Excellency.@TCGehlot pic.twitter.com/3kye7I30NK — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 19, 2022





