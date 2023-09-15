Vijayasai Reddy responds to Jana Sena-TDP alliance, compares next election to war between Lion and wolves

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member MP Vijayasai Reddy on Friday said that there will be war between lion and wolves in the upcoming elections. Taking to the Twitter, Vijayasai Reddy responded to the TDP and Jana Sena alliance stating that the next election is going to be between greed and public welfare. He went on to say that the elections are going to be held between caste politics and unity. He commented that elections will be held between opportunism and honesty.

"The 2024 AP elections is going to be between TDP vs. YSRCP respectively which can be compared as a pack of wolves versus a lion, greed for power vs. public welfare, U-turn politics vs. credibility, instability vs. stability, opportunism vs. honesty, caste politics vs. unity, crony capitalism vs. benefit for all. It’s going to be the entire opposition vs. the people of AP led by CM Jagan," Vijayasai wrote.



https://x.com/VSReddy_MP/status/1702525170450338074?s=20

On the other hand, MLA Anil Kumar said that an alliance between TDP and Jana Sena was inevitable and opined that Jana Sena workers may not be accepting of such an alliance. He said that the Jana Sena and TDP alliance will meet a defeat by YSRCP in the next elections.

It is known that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is currently a remand prisoner in Rajahmundry Central Jail in connection with the skill scam case and the latter's arrest has created a significant political impact. Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan's extended support for Chandrababu Naidu and announced the alliance with TDP in the next elections.