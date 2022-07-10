Vijayasai Reddy slams Chandrababu, says he can't succeed with a false campaign

YSRCP leader Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said that Chandrababu will never succeed in his efforts to achieve success through the Goebbels campaign. He alleged that TDP is showing hatred toward the people who attended the plenary. He spoke at his media conference today.

The Rajya Sabha member criticized Chandrababu and accused that the latter felt that it would be better if the plenary was stopped. He congratulated all the departments who worked hard for the success of the plenary.

He said that Dinesh, a YCP volunteer from Vemuru Constituency, fell under the bus and died while returning from the plenary. Vijayasai Reddy On behalf of YSRCP announced Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance is being provided.

Constituency MLA Meruga Nagarjuna explained that he would provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

Vijaya Sai Reddy thanked all those who made the plenary organized by the YSR Congress Party on July 8 and 9 a success. Speaking to the media at the party's headquarters in Tadepalli.

"Everyone has seen the plenary becoming crowded. There is a new josh in the party cadre and the plenary was held with the aim of state interests giving priority to the downtrodden groups and women," he said. He said that RBKs has brought revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture.