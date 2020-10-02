Vijayasai Reddy urges industrialists to keep a tab on pollution in Visakhapatnam

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy called on industrialists to keep a tab in pollution and work on to reduce the pollution in Visakhapatnam city. He participated in the Visakha Swachha Mahotsav celebrations to mark Gandhi Jayanti. He presented the awards to the recipients of the Swachha Mahotsav-2020 Award. On this occasion, Swachha Survey- 2021 pamphlets and CDs were unveiled.

He later recalled that Mahatma Gandhi's words of urging everyone to maintain socity clean and tidy. He said that the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in Rajghat in 2014 and all the people were putting a lot of emphasis on cleanliness. He said that efforts are being made to increase greenery in the hills through air seeding and assured that Visakhapatnam will be further developed as a pollution free city. Vijayasaireddy said that CM YS Jagan is giving special priority to women in every scheme.

బాపూజీ కలలు కన్న గ్రామస్వరాజ్యం తెచ్చారు సీఎం జగన్ గారు. గ్రామ,వార్డు సచివాలయాలు,వాలంటీర్ల వ్యవస్థను ఏర్పాటు చేసి దేశానికి ఆదర్శంగా నిలిచారు. గ్రామ స్వరాజ్యాన్ని సాధ్యం చేస్తున్న వారందరి సేవలని అభినందించాలని సీఎం గారి పిలుపు. ఈ రోజు రా.7గం.లకు.. కరతాళ ధ్వనులతో మన ఆదరణ తెలుపుదాం. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) October 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Commissioner‌ Srijana said that in order to promote greenery in the city, we are conducting a program to provide lakh seed balls to the people for environmental protection. "We are creating wealth from garbage and launching a program to provide garbage baskets to 50,000 people," she said. At the request of CM Jagan, she asked the volunteers and secretaries to come out and clap the hands applauding the village volunteers at 7 pm today. She said that their role is crucial in the change that happened in the state for the better implementation of welfare schemes.