Vijayasai steps up demand for Special Category Status

New Delhi: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday demanded Special Category Status (SCS) to AP in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for its overall development.

Taking part in a discussion on North Eastern states, he said it was laudable that the infrastructure boost given to these border states was superior compared to other states under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, due to which even the border trade had increased.

The North East too rejected the Congress for not developing the region, he said. He demanded that Andhra Pradesh which suffered losses after the state bifurcation should be given SCS like the North-Eastern states and given the required support for development.

The YSRCP MP urged the present government to honour the promise made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the House as the government was an ongoing process. "The government should not hold back the SCS on technical grounds or avoid addressing the issue," he said.