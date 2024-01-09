Vijayawada: 108 & 104 staff to go on strike from Jan 23

Vijayawada: Following in the footsteps of agitating Anganwadi workers and municipal workers, now the 108 and 104 staff issued notice to go on strike from January 23 if the government fails to solve their demands by January 22. The association leaders served the notice to Aarogyasri CEO and medical and health principal secretary. In the notice, they said that around 7,000 people are working in 108 and 104 and Tallibidda express services. They demanded regularisation of their services. They said that the government failed to solve their demands despite repeated appeals.

It may be noted that the state government imposed ESMA Act on agitating Anganwadi workers.

However, the Anganwadi workers and municipal sanitation workers are continuing with their agitation despite government warnings.

Now the 108 and 104 strike notice also causing concern to the state government and the ministers are trying to hold talks with the union leaders.