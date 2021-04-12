Vijayawada: 22 personalities presented Ugadi Puraskarams for their works

Vijayawada: 'Sahiti Tapaswi' Polavarapu Koteswararao Kalasamithi in association with other cultural organisation conducted Ugadi celebrations here on Sunday.

The organisers felicitated personalities from different fields like music, dance, drama, education, literature and others.

The organisers have chosen 22 personalities for 'Ugadi Puraskarams'. Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, chairperson, Telugu Academy has appreciated the awardees for their excellent service in their respective fields.

She presented awards to Dr VedantamRadhesyam (Dance), Udayasri (Dance), B Roopasri (Dance), B Swarnalatha (Dance), BV Vidya Sagar (Music), Karthikeya Adinarayana (Music), BhavyasriGeetika (Music), BhamidipatiSrilalitha (Music), A Kamakshi (Music), Sunayana (Drama), G Kusumasai (Drama), Y Manju (Literature), Vasudha Rani (Literature), J Reshma (Drawing), Padma (cartoonist), N Dheeraja (Cartoonist), N SatyanaryanaSarma (Journalism), Dr Y Mallikharjuna Rao (Journalism), Dr VedantamRamakrishnamaCharyulu (Social Service), D Swathi (Social service), Bindu Dattasri (Devotional) and Malladi Rohit.

Dr Madali Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker said that it is our duty to protect the culture and customs.

Golla Narayana Rao, Naduri Rajagopal, KoneruKanchanamala, Modumudi Sudhakar, Dr Venna Vallabharao and Dr GummaSambasiva Rao were also present.

The event was organised jointly by Andhra Arts Academy, Telugu Sahiti Vibhavam, Navya Sahiti Samithi, Photo India, Ratu Seva Samtha, Samanvita, Drusya Vedika, Movie Max Events, Hotel Alankar Inn, Chinuku monthly magazine, and Samatha Seva Samithi.