Vijayawada: 4 missing fishermen yet to be traced

Vijayawada: Despite the intense search operations conducted by the coastguard and disaster management teams, the whereabouts of four missing fishermen were not traced till Wednesday evening.

The four fishermen, who belong to Cambelpet of Machilipatnam, went missing after their boat engine developed technical problems in sea near Antarvedi on July 3. The navy, coastguard and disaster management teams began the search with choppers on Tuesday and continued the search on Wednesday too. The two helicopters searched for the four fishermen between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam till 5 pm on Wednesday. But, could not get any clue about the missing boat. Besides, two boats were also pressed into service to trace the missing fishermen.

Four fishermen Viswanathapalli China Mastan, 51, Ramani China Nancharaiah, 64, Chekka Narasimha Rao, 51 and Moka Venkateswara Rao, 44. along with other fishermen ventured into sea five days ago. But, four of them failed to return due to the boat engine failure. The only mobile possessed by the fishermen also got switched off. Consequently, the rescue teams could not contact them on mobile and are facing difficulties to trace the missing boat.

The disaster management teams believe that the boat may be located near Antarvedi as they last received communication from that area.

Consequently, the coastguard is searching for the boat between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, Machilipatnam MLA and former minister Perni Nani on Wednesday visited the residences of the fishermen in Machilipatnam and spoke to the families. He said the government was trying to trace the missing fishermen. The family members of the fishermen are anxiously waiting for their safe return and performed puja near the sea on Wednesday. Krishna district officials are in touch with the coastguard and disaster management teams and furnishing information about the missing fishermen.