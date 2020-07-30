Vijayawada: 5 held, 175 tons of sand, truck seized

Vijayawada: Kanchikacharla police seized 175 tons of sand illegally transported in a truck on Thursday.

Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP Vakul Jindal speaking to media at Kanchikacharla said on a tip off the police conducted a raid and noticed sand was transported illegally in Gottumukkala and Kondapalli areas. He said the police arrested five persons.

He warned that stringent action will be taken against the smugglers of sand. The police noticed one bill was used several times to transport the sand.

Jindal congratulated Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murthy and Nandigama rural circle inspector Satish and sub-inspector of police Srihari on the occasion.