Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
- Farmers’ support schemes mark a dawn of a golden era in Telangana
Vijayawada: 609 students selected for National School Games
The games are conducted under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India in three cities of Delhi, Bhopal, and Gwalior for both boys and girls, under 19
Vijayawada : As many as 609 students of AP have been selected for the 66th National School Games which will be organised from June 6 to 12. The games are conducted under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India in three cities of Delhi, Bhopal, and Gwalior for both boys and girls whose age under 19. The games will be organised in 21 sports events.
In a press release on Friday, AP State School Games Federation secretary G Bhanumurthy Raju said that 306 boys and 303 girls were going to participate in these games along with 49 coaches and 45 managers from our state. He mentioned that students would participate in 13 sports in Delhi, 6 in Bhopal, and 2 in Gwalior.
He said that state-level inter-district level games were organised to select the talented athletes for the state team following the directions of the School Education department Commissioner Suresh Kumar.
He said that the state government had sanctioned funds for the registration fee, travel expenses, daily allowance (DA), and sports kits of the athletes who will be participating in the games.
The players will be participating in Athletics, Boxing, Football, Judo, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton, Swimming, Basketball, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Taekwondo, Yoga, KhoKho, Kabaddi, Chess, Tennis, Hand Ball, Shooting and Gymnastics, he said.