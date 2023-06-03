Vijayawada: 609 students selected for National School Games

Vijayawada : As many as 609 students of AP have been selected for the 66th National School Games which will be organised from June 6 to 12. The games are conducted under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India in three cities of Delhi, Bhopal, and Gwalior for both boys and girls whose age under 19. The games will be organised in 21 sports events.

In a press release on Friday, AP State School Games Federation secretary G Bhanumurthy Raju said that 306 boys and 303 girls were going to participate in these games along with 49 coaches and 45 managers from our state. He mentioned that students would participate in 13 sports in Delhi, 6 in Bhopal, and 2 in Gwalior.

He said that state-level inter-district level games were organised to select the talented athletes for the state team following the directions of the School Education department Commissioner Suresh Kumar.

He said that the state government had sanctioned funds for the registration fee, travel expenses, daily allowance (DA), and sports kits of the athletes who will be participating in the games.

The players will be participating in Athletics, Boxing, Football, Judo, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Hockey, Badminton, Swimming, Basketball, Wrestling, Weight Lifting, Taekwondo, Yoga, KhoKho, Kabaddi, Chess, Tennis, Hand Ball, Shooting and Gymnastics, he said.