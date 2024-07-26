Live
- ‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’
- Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
- Civic chief orders to keep city clean
- Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR
- Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu
- Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
- Free bus travel for women very soon
- AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day
- Socio-Economic Outlook reveals gross income inequality among districts in TG
- Atchanna promises Bharosa to all eligible farmers
Just In
Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu the 611 cr project of building an integrated terminal building and related works, approved in June 2020 by the Union govt, faced delays mainly due to later clearances, Covid and cyclones
New Delhi: The construction of the new integrated terminal building at Vijayawada airport is expected to be completed by June next year, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The project for the construction of the new integrated terminal building and associated works at the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 611.80 crore was approved by the Union government in June 2020.
In a written reply, Naidu said there has been no cost overrun for the project till now. The project faced delays primarily due to the late receipt of environmental clearances and unforeseen natural calamities, including the Covid-19 pandemic, multiple cyclones, and unusually high rainfall.
The projected timeline for the completion of the work is June 2025, he said. The minister also said the actual timeline is contingent upon various factors, such as the availability of mandatory approvals and clearances and the removal of obstacles by the respective airport developer.
The project has achieved 48.5 per cent physical progress, and an expenditure of Rs 279.93 crore has been incurred till June 2024.
As per Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008, the government had granted in-principle approval for setting up of three greenfield airports in Andhra Pradesh. The project cost for the Dagadarthi Airport is Rs 293 crore, Bhogapuram Airport is Rs 4,727 crore, and Oravakal Airport is Rs 187 crore. The Oravakal airport became operationalised in March 2021. At present, there are 157 operational airports, heliports and water aerodromes.